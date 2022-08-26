Should A Woman Be Bothered About Not Being Good In Bed?

Sexual activities between couples require some form of skills and energy no doubt. Women hold down jobs, being moms, being a wife and this can be overwhelming and highly desexualising making it difficult to shift into romantic modes with worn out energies.

With all these put together, should women worry over not being good in bed to meet up with their partners’ fantasies?

Do men really care about their partner’s bedroom skills? As a man, will you leave your woman because of her poor bedroom skills?

