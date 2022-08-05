‘Should I Abandon My Masters In Nigeria And Start Afresh Abroad?’

Hi guys,

I am currently running my masters degree here in Nigeria with few months to finish before the ASUU strike came.

I have plan to use the certificate to boost my Japa plan initially. I have also invested alot of time and resources into the study.

With each day passing, I am getting really tired of Nigeria and I feel my time is been wasted.

I don’t know if I should just start applying to schools abroad to start afresh or wait to finish this course in Nigeria.

