Hi guys,
I am currently running my masters degree here in Nigeria with few months to finish before the ASUU strike came.
I have plan to use the certificate to boost my Japa plan initially. I have also invested alot of time and resources into the study.
With each day passing, I am getting really tired of Nigeria and I feel my time is been wasted.
I don’t know if I should just start applying to schools abroad to start afresh or wait to finish this course in Nigeria.
‘Should I Abandon My Masters In Nigeria And Start Afresh Abroad?’
Hi guys,