A friend of mine called me that she applied for a job with INTEGRATED VECTOR MANAGEMENT, in Uyo.

Luckily, she was successful but she became sceptical when they asked her to pay #8,500 for the induction fee.

She is worried that why would a company that want to hire her ask her to pay for a T-shirt and materials for her induction training.

Please I would love to know if anyone can verify if they are legit so I can make a decision.

