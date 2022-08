Earlier today at Gidan Madi, a village in Tangaza LG of Sokoto state, what they know and want to hear is Bola Ahmed Tinubu!

Chairman of Tangaza LG of Sokoto state and a political associate Governor Tambuwal, Hon. Isah Salihu Bashar Kalanjine along with eight Councillors defect from PDP to APC. Wammako will deliver Sokoto for Tinubu..

https://twitter.com/ValiantNig/status/1553847147279310848

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related