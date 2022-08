Soldiers Attack Peaceful Shiites Again & Kill A Young Boy In Zaria, Kaduna (Graphic)

As shared by Human Right Activist, Ali Musa:

Report of @elrufai genocidal security forces attacked #Ashura2022 Mourners after peaceful annual Ashura Procession in Zaria, Kaduna State.

@elrufai who buried 100s of Shias in secret mass graves is continuing his atrocities.

@IntlCrimCourt @hrw @ihrc @amnesty @AP



https://twitter.com/Ali2musa/status/1556579212449939456?t=rU1qJwPGZwk_VjD5fezL7A&s=08

Another Twitter user, Engr. A.M. Ikira confirmed the incident:

Shiites again, I narrowly escaped their clash today at Zaria.

https://mobile.twitter.com/MIAbubakar/status/1556589163541151750

