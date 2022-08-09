Soldiers Gun Down 7 Shiites In Kaduna & Injure 40

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria, on Monday, said security agents killed at least six of its members and injured about 40 other followers of its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

In a short statement, IMN stated that the incident occurred during the group’s Ashura mourning procession in Zaria, Kaduna.

“Security forces have, today, Monday, gunned down at least seven followers of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H), and injured over 40 others during the Ashura mourning procession in Zaria which was observed peacefully across Nigeria and different parts of the world,” the statement read.

Also, the leader of the movement in Zaria, Abdulhamid Bello, alleged that a combined team of security operatives shot indiscriminately at the members.

Bello identified those killed to include Jafar Jushi, Kazeem Magume, Ali Samaru, Muhsin Zakzaky, Umar Fatika and another member who he could not identify as of the time of filing this report.

He added that the total casualty figures had yet to be ascertained, noting, however, that “a lot of them have been rushed to St Luke’s Hospital, Wusasa, while those in critical condition were taken to ABU Teaching Hospital, Shika l, also in Zaria.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, [b]DSP Mohammed Jalinge, said he was aware of the incident [/b]but had yet to be briefed.

Meanwhile, the procession, which also took place at the everbusy Leventis Roundabout in Kaduna metropolis and Kawo Bridge, was said to be peaceful with no cases of casualties.

A leader of the IMN, Aiyu Umar, who led the procession in Kaduna, said, “Today, we came out in order to commemorate the day of Ashura.

“The importance of the day is a day of seeking justice as Imam Hussein did. We use this date to remind the people that this day is the day of justice and people should emulate Imam Hussein in seeking justice.”



https://punchng.com/shiites-security-agents-clash-in-kaduna-six-killed/

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7270507/soldiers-attack-peaceful-shiites-again

