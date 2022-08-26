Soludo Debunks News Of Gold Discovery In Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has debunked recent news of the discovery of a large deposit of gold in a part of the state.

A recent publication alleged that a gold reserve estimated to be over 20 million tonnes and worth over $900 trillion had been discovered in Ehamufu, Anambra State.

But reacting to the claim, the governor, in a press release signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, described the news as fake.

The story had beyond stating that gold was discovered at Ehamufu also added that Soludo, who was described as the chairman of South East Governor’s Forum, briefed journalists on the discovery.

Setting the record straight, Soludo said: “First, Ehamufu is not in Anambra State.

“Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo is not the Chairman of South East Governors’ forum, neither did he brief newsmen of any meeting held by the Forum or phantom discovery of Gold reserves in Ehamufu, Anambra State, as allegedly claimed by the writer(s).”

He described the entire news story, including every statement attributed to Soludo, as falsehood, while calling on the public to disregard the information.

