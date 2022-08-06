Soludo Meets His Primary Three Teacher (Video, Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIktOPfORN4

The Governor of Anambra State opened up a mind boggling experience with his past on his FB Page.

“Moments with Mrs. Mebirim my Primary three class Teacher at the Anambra Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: