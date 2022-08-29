Something Will Soon Happen In PDP – Wike

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has vowed to unmask presidential candidates dishing out fake promises to rescue the country.

The Governor, who insisted that such persons with fake rescue campaigns did not mean well for the country, said something would soon happen in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike noted that he was in a privileged position to know better and would reveal their identities at the appropriate time to enable people vote wisely in 2023.

He spoke on Monday when he unveiled construction of internal roads at Rumuesara, Eneka town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Wike said: “Some other people are busy, putting themselves together on how they will take over leadership in Nigeria to loot the remaining ones this other people have already kept.

“I’m privileged to know and at the appropriate time I’ll tell you who these people are. You need to know what is happening in Nigeria. Forget about all these people running around saying they want to rescue or save you (Nigeria). Just watch to see what is going to happen next.

“All of us should be calm concerning what is happening in PDP. In fact, nothing has happened yet. But by the grace of God, something will happen.”

Wike said while his administration has continued to commission and inaugurate projects for Rivers people, detractors had remained relentless in sponsoring negative media campaigns against him.

He said despite such negative media comments, his administration had not relented in offering good governance to strengthen its relationship with the people of Rivers State.

He said: “Look at us concentrating in giving our people good governance. What is good governance? Good governance is making the people to be happy. Good governance is providing infrastructure for the people.

“Good governance is not about party. Providing good governance is about leadership. We are here everyday flagging off projects, commissioning projects even though our tenure is coming to an end.”

Wike said it would be difficult for seasonal politicians, who had never done anything to better the lot of Rivers electorate to come to them and solicit their votes.

He said: “Now that I have come to Eneka to provide this basic infrastructure, I can come back to Eneka and ask you to follow me, let us go there or let us stay here. Do they have what it takes to come and talk to you? Can they come and talk to you?

“It is somebody that hears from you that you also hear from. This one you’ve not provided anything for my people, you’ve not asked them what they want, then you want to tell them where to vote.

“So, it is us that will come and meet you and say see where you’ll vote. And I know based on our relationship, since we have not deceived you, we have not told you lies, you will follow us at the appropriate time.”

