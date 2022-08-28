Southampton React With Hilarious Meme As Liverpool Thrash Bournemouth 9 – 0

Southampton have offered a hilarious response to their South Coast rivals Bournemouth being thrashed 9-0 by Liverpool in the Premier League on August 27.

The Reds equaled the Premier League’s record margin of victory and became the fourth side to win by such a margin in the competition’s history. Two of those previous occasions have come in the past three years, with the Saints being on the receiving end of both hammerings.

Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side first lost by nine at home to Leicester City in 2019. They were then thrashed at Old Trafford by Manchester United two years later.

Bournemouth endured a chastening afternoon at Anfield. The newly promoted side were put to the sword by Liverpool, who earned their first league win of the season.

The Cherries suffered their worst defeat since 1982 and Southampton were quick to jump onto the result. They tweeted a picture of the infamous Spider-Man meme, with the two identical superheroes pointing at each other.

The Saints put their crest on one of them, while placing Bournemouth’s badge on the other. The Tweet has already earned plenty of praise online for its self-deprecating nature and has over 10,000 retweets and more than 80,000 likes.

Source: https://twitter.com/SouthamptonFC/status/1563555220562808834?t=gA2aqTPBdslGUM-_y4mHww&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related