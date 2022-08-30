Southampton Vs Chelsea 2 – 1 – (Full Time)

Chelsea head into their Premier League fixture with Southampton on Tuesday evening looking to make further progress up the standings.

At a time when Chelsea sit in sixth position on the back of the weekend’s win over Leicester City, 14th-placed Southampton can move ahead of their next opponents with success at St Mary’s.

Having been forced to sit in the stands due to his one-game touchline ban, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel was provided with a different perspective when it came to assessing his players at the weekend.

The needless dismissal of Conor Gallagher would have infuriated him, but the response with 10 men would have provided reassurance about the character of a squad in transition.

More fresh faces will be coming through the door at Chelsea over the coming days, most likely starting with Wesley Fofana from Leicester now that a fee has allegedly been verbally agreed.

However, Tuchel was desperate to see improvements from his current crop, with Raheem Sterling delivering his first two goals in a Chelsea shirt and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy making up for his error against Leeds United in the previous game.

In the short term, Chelsea need to ensure that a five-point gap to leaders Arsenal does not get any wider, although Tuchel will want his players to focus on one match at a time as they bid to cut out errors and be more clinical in the final third.

