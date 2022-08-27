Southampton Vs Manchester United Today At 12:30pm

Manchester United will be looking to build on their impressive victory over Liverpool when they continue their Premier League campaign away to Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils recorded a 2-1 win over their bitter rivals on Monday to move from 19th to 14th in the table, while Southampton have collected four points from their two matches against Leeds United and Leicester City to occupy 11th position, and they were also victorious in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Since finishing eighth in the Premier League in 2016-17, Southampton have largely been a side close to the relegation zone, with four of their last five seasons seeing them finish 17th, 16th, 15th and 15th.

The Saints have made an impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign, though, opening with a 2-2 draw against Leeds United at St Mary’s before recording a 2-1 win over Leicester City last time out.

James Maddison sent the Foxes ahead in the 54th minute of the contest, but Che Adams scored twice off the bench to help Southampton secure all three points, and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were also victorious on Tuesday evening, recording a 3-0 win at Cambridge United to progress to the third round of the EFL Cup.

Southampton now have back-to-back home Premier League games against Man United and Chelsea, but they struggled for consistency in front of their own supporters last term, only winning six of their 19 matches, picking up 25 points in the process.

The Saints have not actually beaten Man United in the Premier League since January 2016, while their last home league success over the Red Devils was back in 2003, but both fixtures between the two sides last term finished in 1-1 draws.

Man United, meanwhile, will enter this weekend’s contest off the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Liverpool, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford on the scoresheet at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils lost their opening two league games of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, but the feel-good factor is back ahead of this match due to the win over the Reds, which saw the 20-time English champions put in their best performance for some time.

Erik ten Hag’s side will now be looking to back up the victory this weekend, and there could be a debut for the club’s latest arrival Casemiro, who has now had his first training session with the club.

Man United have back-to-back away games against Southampton and Leicester City before welcoming Arsenal to Old Trafford on September 4, while they will then take on Crystal Palace and Leeds United in their final two fixtures ahead of the September international break.

The Red Devils have now made four signings this summer but are working on more additions before the end of the transfer window, with Ajax’s Antony the leading target, while the club could also potentially sign a new right-back and goalkeeper before the deadline next week.

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl has revealed that Romain Perraud is back in training following a groin issue and will be considered for selection here, although the defender is likely to be among the substitutes.

Valentino Livramento remains a long-term absentee, but the Saints are otherwise in excellent shape, and the team is expected to be similar to the one that took to the field for the first whistle against Leicester.

Adams is likely to come into the side following his brace against the Foxes, though, while the likes of Romeo Lavia, Moussa Djenepo, Joe Aribo and Mohamed Salisu will be back in the XI following the EFL Cup clash with Cambridge on Tuesday night.

As for Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were all dropped from the starting side against Liverpool, and the trio are likely to be among the substitutes once again here.

Casemiro, as mentioned, is in line to make his debut, and the Brazil international could come straight into the starting side at the expense of Scott McTominay.

Anthony Martial impressed off the bench against Liverpool and might replace Anthony Elanga in the starting side, while Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia should both keep their spots after their strong displays against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Red Devils will again be missing Facundo Pellistri through injury, while Brandon Williams and Victor Lindelof remain doubts; Mason Greenwood is also still absent due to his club suspension.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Aribo, Elyounoussi, A Armstrong; Adams

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, L Martinez, Malacia; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Martial, could line up against Southampton

