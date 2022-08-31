https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iwa5R0W9mKg
Stop Having Sex In The Presence Of Your Kids — Lady Advises Nigerian Parents (Video)
A lady has cautioned Nigerian parents against engaging in sexual intercourse in the presence of their children, IGBERETV reports
She said that having sex in the presence of a child would have a negative impact in the life of the child. She advised parents to find some privacy whenever they want to get intimate.
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChxjcExL-Hq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link