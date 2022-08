Medical Doctors in the house please I need your urgent assistance

Something strange is growing inside my toe nail and it’s not painful at all.

It was small before now and I used to use nail cutter to cut it off while removing the old nails.

It looks like it’s growing bigger and bigger

Please what is it called and how can I treat it?.

Thanks

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related