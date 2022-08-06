Sultry Nurse Trolled For Wearing Inappropriate Uniform Says “It’s Just My Body Shape”

A nurse was slammed for wearing an “inappropriate” uniform to work but defended herself by saying it’s just her hourglass figure.

Erika Diaz, 22, works as a nurse after graduating from a university in Texas, US, and she recently went viral after posting a video of herself in a scrub suit.

In the short clip, she has her blue top tucked into the matching pants and steps away from the camera to reveal her entire look.

The young nurse then shared a comment she has received from cruel trolls, who asked: “Why do you wear your scrubs like that, it’s inappropriate.”

Another wrote: “We don’t tuck in the top.”

“Or you could just buy a slightly bigger size, it’s no big deal,” a third added.

But Erika said it’s the way the uniform fits on her natural body, adding: “Some people just have an issue with my body, not my scrubs and it shows.

“I’m sorry but when you wear a size XXS, it’s hard to find scrubs that fit correctly.

“Just for clarification, I’m 5ft2in, and 107 lbs.”

The 22-year-old also revealed she has been juggling between two jobs while also doing volunteering work and going to school.

She said: “It’s a lot but having a good schedule set will help you maximise your time!

“I’m devoting my life to the improvement of others and anyone’s opinions are irrelevant”.



