This is Gombe State when Atiku just came for a wedding.

Thousands of men, women and Children stormed the streets to cheer the next President 2023.

This is unconditional love.



https://twitter.com/Galafi_Hamma/status/1557564862338834432?t=gO-t0qdkVtQ2ld0C3T5rPA&s=19

