SureHome Marriage Seminar: Purpose-Driven Family

As the masterpiece of God’s creation and the building block of society, a PURPOSE-DRIVEN FAMILY plays a vital role in the manifestation of God’s will on earth.

How do we know and align our families to a purpose-driven one? What does a purpose-driven family stand for? What are their core values and beliefs?

Join Mr. & Mrs. Osewa in this month’s edition of SUREHOME HOME MARRIAGE seminar, as they explore how to build a PURPOSE-DRIVEN family.

See details of the event below:

* Venue: ZOOM (link: /SUREHOME25)

* Meeting ID: 85990494070

* Passcode: SUREHOME

* Date: Sunday 28th, August 2022

* Time: 6:30pm (Nigerian Time)

Kindly help share with Friends & Families.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related