SureHome Marriage Seminar: Purpose-Driven Family

As the masterpiece of God’s creation and the building block of society, a PURPOSE-DRIVEN FAMILY plays a vital role in the manifestation of God’s will on earth.
How do we know and align our families to a purpose-driven one? What does a purpose-driven family stand for? What are their core values and beliefs?
Join Mr. & Mrs. Osewa in this month’s edition of SUREHOME HOME MARRIAGE seminar, as they explore how to build a PURPOSE-DRIVEN family.
See details of the event below:
* Venue: ZOOM (link: /SUREHOME25)
* Meeting ID: 85990494070
* Passcode: SUREHOME
* Date: Sunday 28th, August 2022
* Time: 6:30pm (Nigerian Time)
Kindly help share with Friends & Families.