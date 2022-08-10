Suspected Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Bayelsa (Graphic Photos)

A Man Suspected to be a vandal has been electrocuted in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The man died Tuesday night, August 9, while allegedly trying to steal from a transformer along Osiri road in Ekeki area of Yenagoa.

The victim was stealing from the transformer when power was suddenly restored.

Residents of the area woke up on Wednesday morning, August 10, to see the dead body of the victim lying in the gutter.

“We woke up today to see the dead body of a young man on the transformer around Osiri road transformer. He has succeeded in cutting two out of the cables but unexpected met his untimely death when light suddenly came to the area.” a Source Said.



