SWAT Officer Seen Checking Man’s Phone Despite IGP’s Warning Against It (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHnw-hZcWn0

SWAT Officer Spotted Checking Man’s Phone Despite IGP’s Warning Against It (Photo, Video)

A SWAT operative was secretly recorded while he was checking a young man’s phone despite Inspector-General of Police’s warning against searching people’s phones, IGBERETV reports.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the young man wrote whose phone was searched wrote;

“New SWAT stopped us and started searching our phones. Thought this was meant to be over

They let us go after they searched our phones and didn’t find anything. Relevant authorities were also notified and said they’re investigating the matter.”



https://twitter.com/OyalePeter/status/1556240693240160256?t=HpyrGI6SPSU7O476I6KTjQ&s=19

