Taiwo Oreagba, Naira Marley’s Former Lawyer Bags 2-Year Jail Term For Bribery

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja High Court in Lagos on Friday sentenced a lawyer, Taiwo Oreagba, to two years imprisonment for soliciting a N4million bribe.

Justice Taiwo convicted Oreagba, who once represented “Am I a Yahoo boy?” crooner Naira Marley in his ongoing alleged internet crime-related prosecution, following a two-year trial.

The judge observed that Oreagba did not controvert the content of a voice recording wherein she was heard bragging that she would use the N4m to bribe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials for a soft landing for her client.

The judge sentenced Oreagba to two years imprisonment for the offence of corrupt demand by a person.

However, noting that the convict had restituted the N4m to her victim, Justice Taiwo gave Oreagba an option of a N500,000 fine.



https://thenationonlineng.net/naira-marleys-former-lawyer-bags-two-years/

