Takeover Of Buhari’s Campaign Office In Katsina Signals Collapse Of APC – PDP

You Can’t Get 25% of Votes in Most States, @OfficialPDPNig Mocks @OfficialAPCNg

…Says PDP’s Takeover of @MBuhari’s Campaign Office in Katsina Signals Collapse of APC. See details below

The @OfficialPDPNig admonishes the failed @OfficialAPCNg not to bother to campaign in the 2023 general elections as the APC cannot secure the statutory 25% of votes in most States of the country.

The mammoth crowd that greets @OfficialPDPNig’s rallies including the recent rallies in Kano and Katsina States are clear messages to the @OfficialAPCNg that they have been rejected by the people and have no foothold in the 2023 general elections.

The fact that Nigerians from all walks of life in Kano State, the political, commercial nerve center of the North and national melting point, defied the rain in massive show of solidarity to the @OfficialPDPNig and our Presidential Candidate, @atiku, underscores their determination to break through all barriers and return the @OfficialPDPNig to power in 2023.

The current mass exodus from the @OfficialAPCNg into the @OfficialPDPNig as being witnessed in most States including President @MBuhari’s home State of Katsina highpoints the consensus by Nigerians that the APC has irredeemably failed and that the PDP remains the only vehicle to rescue and rebuild the country from misrule of the @OfficialAPCNg.

The takeover of President @MBuhari’s campaign office by the @OfficialPDPNig in his home Katsina State following the defection of critical APC stakeholders in the State, signals the surrender of the APC and its structure to the PDP in President @MBuhari’s supposed strongholds.

Nigerians have seen through the lies and falsehood of the incompetent, rudderless, insensitive, divisive, bloodthirsty and terrorism-enabling @OfficialAPCNg that has brought nothing but misery, economic hardship, hatred, unprecedented disunity and bloodletting …to our nation in the last seven years.

Nigerians have seen the @OfficialAPCNg in its true identity; a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV); a pirate ship of inchoate sailors and strange bed fellows clobbered together for remote personal gains, not for governance and public good.

This is more so as the @OfficialAPCNg presidential candidate, @officialABAT; the national leader of the failed APC government is no match to @OfficialPDPNig Presidential Candidate, @Atiku, who has established his capacity to lead our nation out of the wood where @officialABAT and his failed @OfficialAPCNg plunged her.

From all indications, under a credible, free, fair and transparent electoral process, the @OfficialAPCNg cannot secure the statutory 25% of votes in most States across the country.

Our Party therefore admonishes the @OfficialAPCNg not to bother to campaign in Kano, Katsina, other States of the north and of course in other geo-political zones of the country as Nigerians have already aligned with the @OfficialPDPNig to return our nation to the path of unity, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

The @OfficialPDPNig commends the former Governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and millions of other well-meaning Nigerians for their patriotism in rallying on the platform of the PDP to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the vicious @OfficialAPCNg.

The @OfficialPDPNig urges all Nigerians of goodwill not to be deterred but remain hopeful and join forces on the platform of the PDP to resist the shenanigans and manipulations of the @OfficialAPCNg ahead of the 2023 general elections.



https://twitter.com/OfficialPDPNig/status/1564963179314270218?t=mkl8yXXn_Ss5F2Vwxk23yw&s=19

