Teenage Girl Declared Missing In Akwa Ibom (Photos)

A Teenage Girl Identified as Beulah, has been declared missing by her family in Akwa Ibom State, NaijaCover Reports.

According To Her Aunt, Olanma Cyprain, she was last seen on Friday, July 29, 2022, when she left home for School.

See Her Statement On Facebook As Sighted By NaijaCover Below:

“Please All. My niece Beulah left home for school on Friday to collect her term report at Girls High school Ikot Ibiok eket,Akwa Ibom state and has since not returned. The police has been informed and families are out in search for her, Please help me,help my family find Beulah. If you’ve seen her or have any information, please kindly contact me.”

