Teenager Caught Having Sex With A She-Goat In Ogun State

The Ogun State Amotekun Corps has nabbed one Ibrahim Ismaila for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a goat.

The 18-year-old Ismaila was arrested in Ilu-Tuntun Olorunsogo, Ajowa, in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The State commander of Amotekun, David Akinremi, who disclosed this on Tuesday said, the teenager’s arrest followed the alarm raised by one Jimoh Opeyemi, who saw Ismaila while committing the act of bestiality.

The Said Jimoh Opeyemi, an iron bender was going to a construction site when he sighted the suspect sleeping with a she-goat.

Akinremi said Opeyemi raised the alarm, attracting people around the area including an operative of Amotekun Corps, who got the suspect arrested.



Source: https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2022/08/02/ogun-amotekun-arrests-teenager-for-sleeping-with-goat/%3famp=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related