Terrorists’ Camps Uncovered In Abuja

By Idowu Isamotu

Two terrorists’ camps located in Deidei Abattoir, a suburb in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), and Dukpa village in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja have been uncovered.

Troops of Nigerian Army Guards Brigade, who uncovered the camps also arrested at least eight of the terrorists during a raid carried out on their hideouts while large catches of ammunition were also uncovered.

The newly appointed Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, disclosed this to journalists at Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Danmadami listed five AK-47 rifles, three pump action guns, machetes and knives as well as large quantities of items suspected to be cannabis sativa, as parts of cache of arms and ammunition recovered.

Daily Trust had reported how two officers and six soldiers were killed in an ambush by the terrorists in Bwari a few weeks ago – the development that caused fear among residents of the nation’s capital.

Though there have been speculations about the existence of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) sleeper cells in the FCT, the military has, however, confirmed the speculation.

Confirming that, the DDMO said, ”On 13 August 2022 troops of Guards Brigade raided some suspected terrorist hideout at Deidei Abattoir in Abuja Municipal Area Council and Dupka village in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

”During the raid operation 8 suspected terrorist were arrested, 5 AK47 rifles and 3 pump action gun were recovered, while large quantities of items suspected to be cannabis sativa, 3 machetes, knives among other items were also recovered.”

Speaking on the theatres of operation in the Northeast, North West and North Central, the Director said the military has continued the massive deployment of air power against the terrorists and bandits.

He added, “troops in the North East theatre of operation conducted several operations in Gwashiri, Pulka-Kirawa axis, Amanwa village, Tungushe,, Bama town, Mulgwai village, Kwatara, Gubio, Kekeno, Dogon Chuku, Miringa Market and Monguno town all in Borno State as well as, Buni Yadi – Jauro Bashin in Yobe State.

“During the operations, troops neutralized 12 terrorists, recovered 18 AK47 rifles, 1 RGP, 2 FN rifles, 83 rounds of 7.62mm special, 13 bicycles, one golf car, large quantity of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, bags of maize, six grenade, four mobile phones, 47 rustled cattle, six donkeys, 20 cartons of super cereal, 51 Jerricans of groundnut oil, two cartons of cigarettes, medical suppliers, food stuffs and 40 pairs of male and female clothing.

“Troops also arrested 8 suspected terrorists, 4 logistic suppliers, rescued 4 civilians and the sum of N1,005,360.00 cash. Also as troops of Operation HADIN KAI continue to consolidates on their success against the terrorists more of them surrendered to own troops within the period under review, a total of 1,652 BHT members and their families have surrendered to own troops at different location. The number comprises of 320 adult males, 442 women and 890 children”.

On the efforts to check crude oil theft, Danmadami, disclosed that a total of

N3,708,259,338.00 was denied the oil thieves by the military.

In his words: “Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE have continued the war against oil theft and illegal bunkering and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta to sustain a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive in the South South region of the Country.

“Consequently, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in the conduct of operations, OCTOPUS GRIP and Operation DAKAR DA BARAWO conducted operational activities in creeks, villages, communities and towns. During the operation troops also discovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites, which includes, 493 dugout pits, 512 storage tanks, 413 cooking ovens and 59 wooden boats.

“Also, troops recovered 4 tankers, two speed boats, one generator, one outboard engine, 14 pumping machines, 3 AK47 rifles, Twenty Five Thousand Nine Hundred Seventy Seven and Fifteen (25,977.15) Barrel of crude oil, Three Million Two Hundred and Thirty Six Thousand One Hundred and Thirty (3,236,130) litres of Automotive Gas Oil, Twenty Six Thousand Five Hundred and Seventy Five (26,575) litres of Premium Motor Spirit and Two Thousand (2,000) litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine.

“Troops also arrested 21 pipelines vandals. All recovered items and apprehended oil thieves were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

“Cumulatively, a total value of products denied oil thieves from the period in review are One Billion Three Hundred and Thirteen Million Twenty Thousand Two Hundred Forty Two Naira (N1,313,020,242.00) only of crude oil.

“Two Billion Three Hundred Seventy Four Million Six Hundred and Seven Thousand Four Hundred and Seventy One Naira (N2,374,607,471.00) only of AGO, Four Million Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Six Hundred and Twenty Five Naira (N4,650,625.00) only of PMS and Fifteen Million Nine Hundred and Eighty One Thousand Naira (N15,981,000.00) only of DPK. Consequently, a grand total of Three Billion Seven Hundred and Eight Million Two Hundred and Fifty Nine Thousand Three Hundred and Thirty Eight Naira (N3,708,259,338.00) only was denied the oil thieves”.



https://dailytrust.com/terrorists-camps-uncovered-in-abuja

