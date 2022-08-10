Terrorists Release 4 Children Kidnapped On Abuja-Kaduna Train

Four of the children who were abducted on a Kaduna-bound train in March have been released.

The children were abducted alongside their parents and other passengers [/b]when the terrorists bombed the rail track and gunned down some persons.

Different captives were released over a period of four months.

In a statement on Wednesday, [b]Tukur Mamur, Kaduna-based publisher who negotiated the release of some of the passengers, said the children and their parents were released after the intervention of Sheik Ahmad Gumi.

“Disturbed by the gory videos images of four teenage children belonging to same family he saw in the last video released by the attackers of the AK9 Train, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi for the first since the abduction of the innocent passengers of that train over 4 months ago has reached out to the abductors through his Media Consultant, sent Allah’s messages to them and consistently pleaded with them to consider the release of the poor children and their innocent parents. It was learnt that the health condition of two of the teenage children has deteriorated since the flogging incident that affected their helpless father. A total of additional 7 hostages were therefore released on Wednesday.”

“The husband of the four kids is a staff of the National Assembly Commission. There was no intervention from the Commission or NASS on his behalf since the travails begun.

“This is to confirm to the world that due to Sheikh Gumi’s efforts and with the support of a serving Senator from the North, (a God fearing personality that doesn’t have any relationship with the hostages) who chose to remain anonymous that all the family of six have regained their freedom on Wednesday morning. Also released is a 60 year old woman, one Hajia Aisha Hassan who was said to have been released due to life threatening health challenges that deteriorated recently.”

The names of the six family members that were released are Abubakar Idris Garba, who is the father of the four kids, his wife Maryama Abubakar Bobbo and their eldest son, Ibrahim Abubakar Garba who is 10 years old.

Others include Fatima Abubakar Garba 7 years, Imran Abubakar Garba 5 years old and youngest Zainab Abubakar Garba who is only one and half years.

The husband, Abubakar is the son of Maj Gen Idris Garba (rtd). Gen. Garba who is now bed ridden is an indigene of Niger State and a former Military Administrator of Kano and Benue States during the administration of former Head Of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida,

Garba had pleaded with government to ensure the release of his child, daughter- in-law and grandchildren.



