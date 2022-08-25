The Curse In Sleeping With A Married Woman

A Pastor said a guy slept with a married woman and lost his job the next day.

If you sleep with a married woman will it bring a curse? Let me tell you one thing. Curses are sometimes like seeds that grow into a tree. Do you know if you sleep with a married woman today, you may not feel anything or consequence until maybe 10 years later.

Sleeping with married women is dangerous. You may escape it, but your children may begin to experience some negative stuff.

If you have slept with a married woman, please stop it and repent.

