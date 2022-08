https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAf-uliDc-c

The day you elect me, you have defeated poverty by 50%. Nigerian current situation, is like a person pouring water into a basket expecting it to get full.

Nigeria is loosing 75% of the income it’s supposed to have.

If you defeat corruption, you have defeated extreme poverty in Nigeria.

Because at every point in time, Nigeria has always had enough resources to end poverty in the country.

@Pres_Adebayo

