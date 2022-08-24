The Decoration Smoke A Lady Ordered For Her Wedding Vs What She Got (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gegzjUKS0s4

The Decoration Smoke A Lady Ordered For Her Wedding And What She Got (Photos, Video)

A lady has revealed the difference between the decoration smoke she requested from an event planner for her wedding and the type of decoration smoke that was delivered to her, IGBERETV reports.

The decoration which was supposed to cover only the floor area of the wedding party room filled the entire room.

She shared a video of her wedding which fell way below the standards she expected from the event planner.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Chk0p0eL2gV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

