The IBB Avenue Flood Control Project In Akwa Ibom Is Ready (Photos)

THE IBB AVENUE FLOOD CONTROL PROJECT

The IBB AVENUE FLOOD CONTROL PROJECT is a lengthy flood control project embarked upon by Governor Udom Emmanuel in partnership with the World Bank to arrest flooding problems in Uyo and environs.

It was built by CHINA ROAD AND BRIDGE CORPORATION (CRBC) and it’s a brainchild of Governor Udom Emmanuel. It comprises both underground and surface drainages.

The State Government promptly paid its counterpart funding and lobbied the World Bank and together they have executed this N23b 9 kilometres Flood Control project that connects several Communities in Uyo and two other LGAs and terminates at a River in Nsit Ibom LGA.

The perennial flooding on IBB Avenue (and environs) has been brought to an end, permanently.

This is one project that posterity will definitely appreciate the Governor for executing.

Thank you, Your Excellency!

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6375779/ibb-flood-control-project-akwa

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related