The Moment Beauty Fell Off The Stage During BBNaija Task Presentation (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5k9k4Tuyqg?t=2

Big Brother Naija level up housemate, Beauty Tukura, fell off the stage during her task presentation on Thursday, 4th August, NaijaCover Reports.

Biggie had given the Housemates task of presenting original Showmax Nigeria series idea.

The housemates had divided into groups, performing excellently well.

During Beauty’s presentation, the former miss Nigeria, after dishing out a flawless performance ruined it as she was about to leave the stage.

She walked out of the stage, and as she was about to climb down, she fell, NaijaCover Reports.

However, with the help of some other housemates, she quickly stood up and apologised to Biggie.

Unfortunately she didn’t emerge the winner, Modella did.

For Modella’s reward, she got a cameo in an upcoming Showmax Original.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related