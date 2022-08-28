The Next Step To Take After Committing A Sexual Blunder

Last week, I wrote about why the average person is usually grieved after indulging in an illicit sexual activity that is against God’s perfect Will. If you have read that post (you can do so here https://www.nairaland.com/7292060/why-feel-remorseful-after-certain, you will see these sexual blunders (sexual sins) highlighted.

Now, after committing a sexual sin, what is the next step?

1. If you are an unbeliever who is yet to have a good relationship with the LORD, you can take advantage of the mistake to build an intimate relationship with HIM. Don’t forget that the reason the devil lured you into sexual sin is so you can ruin your life (John 10:10). However, you can partner with God to turn the evil plans of the devil away, by running to the LORD after your sin.

Although God is Holy, He loves sinners. When you commit a sexual sin (or any other type of sin), this is not a time to dwell in its dirt. Rather, you should run to the waiting Arms of Jesus, and He won’t turn you away.

Anywhere you are, say this prayer with sincerity of heart:

LORD JESUS, I believe in my heart that You died for me and You raised on the third day for my justification. And so I confess with my mouth that You are my Lord and Savior. From today, I belong to the family of God. Thank You for giving me eternal life.

2. If you are a believer already, but you made a mistake by indulging in sexual sin, here is what you should do.

First, you must sincerely approach the LORD and ask for mercy. Don’t dwell in regrets and self condemnation. Scripture says: “being confident that though our sins are red like scarlet, He can always cleanse us completely if we turn to Him in sincerity.”

Then you can now engage Galatians 4:7,8 for victory:

“Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners; and purify your hearts, you double minded”

You should intentionally submit yourself under the Hand of the Holy Ghost. In other words, intentionally submitting yourself to the Holy Ghost’s dealings, as touching this matter.

This is important for two major reasons:

A. One, so the Holy Ghost can prune you to eradicate that tendencies and lustful desire still lurking in you.

After that, the LORD will now give you instructions and consecrations that will become structures to ensure such won’t happen again. Definitely, one of the immediate things the LORD will demand is that you should cut off from whatever made you fall in the first place. There are different other things the LORD will instruct you.

But these things won’t happen if you won’t first realistically and humbly put yourself down in submission to the Holy Ghost’s dealings and pruning.

B. So the Holy Ghost will help you eradicate the evil seeds the devil would have taken advantage of to plant in your life.

You must understand that the sinful act is utilized by the devil to get access to drop negative stuff into your life. These negative seeds the devil has planted might not be obvious now, but is a time bomb waiting to explode.

Hence, after asking God for forgiveness, you should submit yourself intentionally to the hands of the Holy Ghost for wholesome purging.

Finally, from the conclusion of that scripture up there, it’s obvious that you also have your role to play to gain complete victory over this issue… You must avoid people and places and things that can make you fall into sin.

If you need more directions, you can always reach out to me.

God bless you.



