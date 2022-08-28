The Only Place A Repentance Prayer Would Never Be Heard By God

It’s a place called “hell fire” where all unrepentant sinners go when they die.

It’s a place of eternal torment so there’s nothing like resting in peace for any soul who finds himself there no matter the amount of prayers offered afterwards.

It’s a place filled with regrets and “had I knowns”, because by then it’s too late for those who finds themselves there to repent, as the time for repentance is past.

However if you’re still a sinner but not dead and in hell fire yet, it means you still got hope and a chance to be heard and saved by God.

Therefore wherever you are, even if it be in the belly of a whale right in the middle of an ocean as Jonah was, you can still repent and cry out to God to save you, because your prayer of repentance could still be heard by God, as God is everywhere and you still have the chance of life to be saved by Him.

So what are you still waiting for?

Do you want to get to hell fire first before you learn?

Many inside hell fire wished they were in your shoes and had the chance you still have to repent.

Don’t wait til it’s too late like they did.

Repent while you still have the time and chance to.

God bless.

