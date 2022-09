One of the Psquare twin,Paul Okoye(Rude boy) has come out on Twitter to accuse supporters of other parties of not having any good contents to sell other than attacking the candidacy of Mr Peter Obi.

Do you know why some people can’t sell their candidates without attacking Peter Obi ? Because their candidates are bad market



https://twitter.com/rudeboypsquare/status/1564624524469014535?t=mQ4iapX8GG-0TKi5Cf7l9g&s=19

Is this allegation actually true?

