“They Have Failed” – APC Chieftain Harrassed During An Interview (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-AMfMW8fwI

A video of an APC chieftain being booed by angry youths has gone viral, IGBERETV reports.

The politician was granting an interview with some journalists when the youths interrupted him with shouts of ‘APC, they have failed”

The party chieftain stopped the interview and was booed as he walked away

It is not clear where and when this incident happened.

https://igberetvnews.com/1426648/failed-angry-youths-chant-boo-apc-chieftain-photos-video/

