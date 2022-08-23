“They Have Failed” – APC Chieftain Harrassed During An Interview (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-AMfMW8fwI

”They Have Failed”- Angry Youths Chant And Boo APC Chieftain (Photos, Video)

A video of an APC chieftain being booed by angry youths has gone viral, IGBERETV reports.

The politician was granting an interview with some journalists when the youths interrupted him with shouts of ‘APC, they have failed”

The party chieftain stopped the interview and was booed as he walked away

It is not clear where and when this incident happened.



