This Fried Rice Doesn’t Go Bad Quickly – See The Secret (Photos, Video)

Vegetable fried rice is so delicious but when not well prepared especially in large quantity, it can go bad easily. In this video, there are step by step details with tips and tricks on how to make the best Nigerian fried rice that does not spoil quickly.
Every bite is a delight and sumptuous.
Ingredients Used:
Turkey meat (use any protein of your choice)
Rice
Spring onions
Green peas
Green beans
Green and red bell peppers
Onions
Peppers
Carrots
Shrimp (optional)
Cow liver
Vegetable oil
Seasoning cubes
Chicken seasoning
Curry powder
Thyme leaves
Rosemary leaves
Garlic powder
Ginger powder
White pepper
Salt to taste