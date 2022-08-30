This Fried Rice Doesn’t Go Bad Quickly – See The Secret (Photos, Video)

Vegetable fried rice is so delicious but when not well prepared especially in large quantity, it can go bad easily. In this video, there are step by step details with tips and tricks on how to make the best Nigerian fried rice that does not spoil quickly.

Every bite is a delight and sumptuous.

Ingredients Used:

Turkey meat (use any protein of your choice)

Rice

Spring onions

Green peas

Green beans

Green and red bell peppers

Onions

Peppers

Carrots

Shrimp (optional)

Cow liver

Vegetable oil

Seasoning cubes

Chicken seasoning

Curry powder

Thyme leaves

Rosemary leaves

Garlic powder

Ginger powder

White pepper

Salt to taste

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mfJkQ1-FP8

