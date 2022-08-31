Those Calling For My Resignation Are Kids, Ayu To Wike’s Camp

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, has said all those calling for his resignation are children that were not around when the party was formed.

The camp of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has given Ayu’s resignation as one of the conditions that has to be fulfilled to resolve the post-presidential primaries crisis rocking the opposition party.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar had defeated Wike in the presidential primaries of the party. Although Atiku was asked to consider Wike as running mate, he had settled for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, to the dismay of the Rivers governor and his supporters.

Wike’s supporters have argued that it is unfair for the party’s chairman and its presidential flagbearer to hail from the same region.

But speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, Ayu said those calling for his resignation were nowhere to be found when they struggled to form the party.

Ayu added that he was not bothered by the call for his resignation.

“I was voted as PDP Chairman for a four-year tenure and I’m yet to complete a year. Atiku’s victory doesn’t affect the Chairman’s position. I won my election based on our party’s constitution.”

“I didn’t commit any offense I’m only reforming the party so I’m not bothered with all the noises. I know I’m doing my work and I didn’t steal any money so I see no reason for all these talks. When we started PDP, these children were not around. They are children who do not know why we formed the party. We will not allow any individual to destabilize our party,” he said.

https://dailytrust.com/those-calling-for-my-resignation-are-kids-ayu-bombs-wikes-camp

