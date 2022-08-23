Those That Have Stolen Every Kobo Of Nigeria Will Pay For It – Bishop Asaju (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErjkJ4VsdX4

The Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Ilesha, The Rt. Rev. Prof. Dapo Asaju has condemned the activities of Nigerian leaders who borrowed money that they cannot pay and also stole all the money meant for the citizens.

The former Vice Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo also said that the judgment of the Lord Almighty will come upon them and their generation and that God will destroy their Potentials.

“I still remember the manifestos of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo but I can’t remember the manifestos of the leaders in power. Their billboard is filled with their fine pictures and fashions; no message, no promise, they promise nothing, they do nothing and deliver nothing.

“Those that have stolen every kobo of Nigeria will pay for it by the grace of God. Those that have put our children in the case of hopelessness and making them to become refugees outside their country will pay for it by the grace of God.

“Those that have borrowed the money that they cannot pay, they kill the naira, brought in inflation, they brought insecurity, God Almighty will destroy their potentials.” says Bishop Dapo Asaju

