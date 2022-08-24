Timeline: Six Months Of Russia’s War In Ukraine (Photos)

On February 24, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from Belarus to the north, the Russian-annexed Crimea Peninsula to the south, and its own territory to the east.

The war has since killed thousands, displaced millions and destroyed entire cities.

These are the main events of the war over the last six months.

Phase 1 – Russia sets out to conquer Ukraine and replace its government. The West reacts by imposing comprehensive financial and trade sanctions on Russia.

February 24: Russian President Vladimir Putin announces his decision to launch a “special military operation” in Ukraine in a pre-dawn speech and the land, sea, and air invasion begins.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives a brief and defiant national address to declare martial law and general mobilisation.

US President Joe Biden extends full blocking sanctions to four Russian banks and bans exports of sensitive US technologies, especially in the aviation, maritime and defence sectors.

February 26-27: Zelenskyy refuses a US offer to evacuate, saying: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride”.

Russia’s assault on Kyiv, the eastern city of Kharkiv and Chernihiv in the north stalls as Ukrainian defenders target supply vehicles with Javelin missiles.

The European Union bans selected Russian banks from SWIFT and freezes Russian central bank deposits. It also bans Russian aircraft from EU airspace.

Oil majors Shell, BP and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund pull out of Russian joint ventures.

February 28: Ukraine applies to join the EU.

Source: ALJAZEERA

