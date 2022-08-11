Tinubu Doesn’t Sleep Until 4am, He Is Fit To Govern Nigeria – APC Youth Leader

Israel shared a video of him with Tinubu during a visit to the APC leader’s house.

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDMz4rFltMM

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dayo Israel has said the presidential candidate of the APC is fit and strong to pilot the political affairs of Nigeria.

According to him, Tinubu does not sleep like 4am in the morning.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChFzjZhJ1-e/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

