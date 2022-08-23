Tinubu Fought For Restoration Of Abiola’s June 12 – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Kani-Kayode has said the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu played a major role in the national recognition accorded late M.K.O Abiola.

Fani-Kayode disclosed that Tinubu fought for the restoration of June 12 which was declared Democracy Day from 2018 till now by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Buhari changed Democracy from May 29 to June 12 in 2018 and in the following year named the National Stadium in Abuja after MKO Abiola specifically on June 12, 2019.

Abiola who has been immortalised as the hero of democracy for winning the presidential election on June 12, 1993, declared himself the President on June 11, 1994, and was arrested and detained by the late military Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

He died in the gulag of the military dictator on July 7, 1998.

On Tuesday, Fani-Kayode on his verified Twitter page said Tinubu has committed himself to democracy by playing a great part in the revival of Abiola’s June 12 mandate.

Fani-Kayode said, “Bola Ahmed Tinubu fought for the restoration of MKO Abiola’s June 12 mandate and 20 years after he was martyred, he ensured that the National Stadium was named after him and that June 12 was declared Democracy Day. There is no greater evidence of his commitment to democracy and justice than this.”

