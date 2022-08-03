Tinubu Not Part Of Buhari Regime; Don’t Blame Him – Oshiomhole

Former Edo governor Adams Oshiomhole says Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flag bearer, has played no part in President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime and as such could not be blamed for any infraction by the government.

“I think in appropriating or apportioning blame or crediting people, you will look at their role. It is a fact that Tinubu himself co-founded the APC. But he never participated in governance,” Mr Oshiomhole asserted during an interview on Arise TV Wednesday morning.

He stressed: “He never held any position in government. He didn’t carry out any contract on behalf of government. So how can you credit him either way?”

Though Messrs Buhari and Tinubu are leaders of the ruling APC, Mr Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the party insisted that “You cannot say someone who never in any way participated in government be credited with the outcome of government policy or be blamed for same.”

Mr Tinubu, one of the founders of the ruling party will labour to detach himself from the failings of the Buhari regime which he helped install seven years ago, even as he tries to convince the Nigerian electorate to entrust him and his party with the country’s reins of government in the 2023 elections.

Analysts hold that the Buhari-led APC government has failed on all the promises it made on its way to gaining power in 2015. The party campaigned vigorously on a three-pronged mantra of securing the country, providing jobs and fighting corruption.



