The Chairman, Lagos State Park and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, has disclosed that the candidacy of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is being accepted across the world.

He noted that contrary to insinuations from some quarters, Tinubu was being accepted by Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike.

Oluomo stated this on Wednesday when he shared a video of two Caucasian ladies endorsing Tinubu. In the thirteen-second video clip, the ladies were seen wearing T-shirts with the image of Tinubu.

MC Oluomo, who is s staunch supporter of the former Lagos State governor, said with the general and growing acceptance of Tinubu’s candidacy, election victory was assured for Tinubu.

“You can see that our product is selling all over the world, so ladies and gentlemen, don’t let them sweet mouth(sic) you. Seeing is believing. Asiwaju 2023 is assured in shaa Allah,” he captioned the video.

Source: https://punchng.com/Tinubu-Our-product-is-selling-says-MC-Oluomo

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related