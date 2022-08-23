Tinubu/Shettima Ticket Is A Factual Combination For Development – Osigwe Ikirodah

Que sera sera: Tinubu/Shettima’s Ticket Is A Factual Combination Of Unquestionable Desire For Development

The message of the song Que sera, sera is that there is no need to worry because fate decides the future.

When you’ve done your best and fulfilled all righteousness, there’s nothing left to do but accept what the future holds for you.

Even in sports, “Que Sera, Sera” has been transformed into a well-known football celebration chant.

This song is sung by fans after their favorite team wins and advances to the next round of competitions.

The effectiveness of a president depends on the quality of his or her team, so it stands to reason that the choice of a vice president would be very important. They sometimes have the power to make or break the competition for a spot in the Presidential Villa.

At best, aspiring vice presidents accentuate the candidate’s strengths and add flair. The wrong choice, on the other hand, can leave voters wondering, “What was he thinking?”

So the APC has sent out their best pair to face the voters. We can only hope for a positive outcome next year.

However, a quick look at the combination of Tinubu and Shettima clearly demonstrates that, all else being equal, the country should be prepared for unprecedented growth due to the two candidates’ insatiable desire to engineer development.

The two former governors has an history of similarities that at this stage can not be overlooked as a mere coincidence. Tinubu has always been regarded as visionary who built a solid foundation for Lagos to thrive independently that today the State stands as the third biggest economy in Africa.

The achievements of Lagos, such as Banana Island, Eko Atlantic, and other new cities, are possible today thanks to the part Tinubu played in formulating a long-term, continuity-based development strategy.

This is strikingly similar to Kashim Shettima, who, upon becoming Governor of Borno State in the aftermath of massive destruction by Boko Haram, began rebuilding the state with a conscientious effort to build the state as a strong and independent state.

Building a sustainable economy for a state or country must include smooth power transmission laced with project continuity. Shettima’s legacy in Borno is still strong today because of his valuable successor, who has adhered to the State’s masterplan.

Despite all of the negative stories about insurgency, Borno now ranks first in development in the Northern States and even among the tops in the federation. On the eve of his departure from the government house, Shettima said something that has stuck with me to this day.

He said: “My tenure will expire in about a month… What gives me so much joy is that the structure, infrastructure and the facilities we put in place will be adequately maintained and improved upon, because we are privileged to have Professor Babagana Umara Zulum as my successor. And this is because he has demonstrated a consistent passion for our dearest Borno.”

Borno state is now one of the few states where the former governor has let his successor work without interference, resulting in massive progress.

Tinubu and Shettima are both from the private sector. They are both technocrats who have excelled in their respective organizations. They would serve as the most strategic presidential ticket in the annals of our history that centers on continuity and productivity.

It’s more like vote one and get one free; Tinubu obviously chose someone who understood his priorities from Kashim Shettima’s antecedents.

Is their combination, however, strategic enough to win the presidential election in 2023? They appear to be an excellent match.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.



