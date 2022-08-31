Tinubu Spent 5 Years Attacking Jonathan – Omokri Reacts To Visit

Ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, reacted to the visit of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to the former President.

Reacting and sharing pictures from the visit on Wednesday, Omokri hailed Jonathan’s composure amid what he described as attacks on him by Tinubu from 2010 to 2015, saying the ex-President never bore a grudge despite this.

He described Jonathan as the best leader Nigeria had.

The PUNCH had reported that Tinubu, Tuesday night, paid a scheduled visit to Jonathan in Abuja.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors in Jonathan’s residence, was in continuation of Tinubu’s nationwide consultation with critical stakeholders.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shetimma, led a delegation of five APC governors. They included the Governor of Plateau State and Director-General of his Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong; his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun; Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawale; Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

While the details of the meeting was not made public, a source in Tinubu’s camp told our correspondent that the visit was an extension of the APC national leader’s consultation with major stakeholders in the polity ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“His visit to Jonathan shouldn’t come to anyone as a surprise. Tinubu holds no grudges with any political leader whether within the party or in the opposition,” the source had said.

Reacting via a tweet, Omokiri said, “H.E @GEJonathan, the best leader that Nigeria ever had. Look at his Godly gesture. Bola @officialABAT spent the five years between 2010-2015 insulting, attacking and lying against Jonathan. Even after GEJ left office, he continued. Yet, Jonathan never bore a grudge!”

https://punchng.com/tinubu-spent-five-years-attacking-jonathan-omokri/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related