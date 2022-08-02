Tinubu Will Brief Buhari, APC Chairman On Campaign Council – El-Rufai

Governors on the platform of All Progressives Congress met with the Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Ikoyi house Monday night to finalise the composition of the presidential campaign council.

Seven governors attended the meeting with Tinubu and his Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima. Among the Governors are Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Atiku Bagudu, Nasir El-rufai, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mohammed Badaru and Bello Matawalle. Also at the meeting are Adams Oshiomhole, Senator IyiolaOmisore, National Secretary of the APC and Kabiru Masari.

WesternPost has earlier reported that Oshiomhole was penciled down as Chairman of the Campaign Council and El-rufai as the Director-General. New thinking in the party in the last couple of days has shifted the DG position in favour of Plateau State Governor, Solomon Lalong who is a Christian and Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum.

Since APC presented a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket it has been working hard to assuage the feelings of Christian population across the country especially the Christians in the Middle Belt and those who are in minority in core Northern states who were outraged for not being represented on the presidential ticket.

Speaking after the meeting in Lagos, Kaduna State Governor said the delegation of APC Governors led by its Chairman, Atiku Bagudu met Tinubu having completed the assignment he gave them on the setting up of the Presidential campaign council. El-rufai revealed that the Governors have reached conclusion on who the campaign Director General will be but didn’t reveal the name yet adding that Tinubu will further consult with President Muhammadu Buhari and National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu before the APC Presidential Campaign council will be unveiled to the public.

“This is a delegation of the Progressive Governors Forum led by our Chairman Dr Atiku Bagudu and the Party represented by the National Secretary. We came to report on an assignment given to us by our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate to begin the broad consultations and develop a structure for the presidential campaign council. We have done some work on it.

“We have briefed the candidate and his running mate and inputs have been taken and our hope is that in the shortest possible time the candidate will consult more with the party leadership and brief Mr President and get his input and then we formally unveil the presidential campaign council.

“A decision has been taken on the Director General but other positions in the campaign council are still been discussed. The president and the National Chairman and National Working committee will be briefed before a formal announcement,” said the Kaduna State Governor

