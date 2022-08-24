Tinubu Will Prioritize Local Products To Raise Non-Oil Revenue (Video) – Keyamo

In this Video, Festus Keyamo talks about raising Nigeria’s non-oil revenue and he says part of it is promoting and prioritizing local goods like Cassava, Maize. Festus Keyamo says this is a forward thinking policy and wonders why people are laughing over it

He describes the mention of “Agbado” (Yoruba word for maize) as a euphemism for agriculture which should be promoted over foreign foods like pizza.

“It is Cassava and Agbado; those are our stable foods and these are the foods we should promote” Keyamo says

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLTgxvJfE8Q

Some folks have decided to trivialise a serious matter that touches on some of our staple foods as a nation (cassava and ‘agbado’ – Yoruba word for corn), so we decided to educate them that our candidate would rather promote our local products instead of foreign ones!

https://twitter.com/fkeyamo/status/1562450483536867332?t=ndhTDIUoSANEdsd7aC4fhQ&s=19

