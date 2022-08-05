Tinubu’s opponents should have helped a Christian win APC ticket – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole has accused some Christians chieftains of spearheading the opposition against ex-Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu in the build-up to the 2023 election.

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman said the criticisms against the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket was unfortunate.

Oshiomhole told newsmen in Abuja on Thursday that the problems of Nigeria are bigger than disagreements over religion.

The Edo ex-governor described the position of critics to the emergence of Senator Kaskim Shettima as Tiubu’s running mate as blackmail.

“Those leading the campaign in the APC family – if they were such believers in Christianity – had the opportunity to canvass for votes for one of the Christian candidates.

“But they were on record as having led the campaign on the side of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, knowing very well that he is a Muslim,” he claimed.

The former labour leader stated that Nigerian challenges are beyond religion.

“The issues we have to spend time discussing is what will any of the presidential candidates do differently, not what will a Christian or Muslim do,” he said.

Oshiomhole also faulted claims that Christians were being persecuted, saying there was no evidence of such.

“I don’t think they bothered to show the evidence and yet we have not just a Christian Vice-President, we have a pastor, a senior advocate”, he stressed.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/08/05/tinubus-opponents-should-have-helped-a-christian-win-apc-ticket-oshiomhole/

