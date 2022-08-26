Tobi Amusan Takes On Jasmine Camacho-Quinn At 8:23pm Tonight

The World and Commonwealth champion, Tobi Amusan, goes up against the Olympic champion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the 100m hurdles at the Athletisimma Diamond League event in Lausanne, Switzerland at 8:23pm tonight (Nigerian time).

