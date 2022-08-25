Transplant: Eedris Abdulkareem Thanks His Wife, Yetunde, For Donating Her Kidney

Renowned Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has appreciated his wife, Yetunde for donating her kidney to him following his successful kidney transplant.

The musician made this known through a post on his verified Instagram account on Wednesday adding that he will always love, cherish and adore her.

Recall that Lakreem Entertainment Inc, Abdulkareem’s record label has given an update on the health status of the singer on Monday.

His management, in a statement issued by Hon. Myke Pam, said that the singer has successfully undergone kidney transplant surgery.

Speaking on it himself, Abdulkareem also thanked God and all the people involved in making the surgery a successful operation.

The rap artiste wrote, “Thank You God. I am specifically giving thanks and praise to the Almighty God for my successful kidney transplant surgery over the weekend. May His holy name be glorified forever and forever.

“Words cannot express my love, devotion and commitment to my adorable, loving, supportive and compassionate wife, Yetunde, with whom God Has made my life complete…baby, I will always love, cherish and adore you forever.”

“My awesome, lovely children, God Has harkened to your fervent prayers. Daddy and mummy will be coming home hale and hearty soon.

“To my extended family, recording company Lakreem Entertainment, my crew, friends, fans and well-wishers, I say God has done it for us again, and I will be seeing you guys soon.

“I am dropping this first note in appreciation of God’s love and infinite blessings.”

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/08/eedris-abdulkareem-thanks-wife-for-donating-kidney/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related