‘Troway Shame, Off Cloth And Kuku Support Tinubu’ By Temi Dayo

That Facebook moment when you post in the thing that is extremely unfortunate.

85% of your readers agree that you are now effectively a fool at 40.

2% are your offline friends who cringe on your behalf and decide to be kind by staying silent.

3% know you used to be respectable once but this is Nigeria and agenda must agend otherwise na unto brokeity for manchi.

The rest 10% rush in just to hail you with comments of “Mama tell dem! We stand with you, sir. It’s your integrity for me.”

☝️

You look at this 10% and it hits you in the solar plexus of your diminishment:

They are all IDP fans group. These ones stan for all and stand by anything that looks like a give-away. They have sussed that a largesse is coming, so they have to register their eternally displaced loyalty in time.

First you double down on your oriburuku. You suddenly become Ikorodu Voltaire. “To you is my choice and to me is your choice; let us all choice wisely because to choice is err and to human is divide.”

Then you have to forage through your inner embarrassment to throw out 20 posts per minute.

More people separate themselves quietly, leaving you on the dancefloor of your opprobrium.

You post about your gateman and his wife. You check for likes.

Your post reactions are now overly important to your life.

Next, you let us know you went to supermarket and bought expensive potatoes. You say nonsense like “May Nigeria succeed”. You check for likes.

Then, you post about match that we all have seen. You check for likes.

Afterwards, you post your family. You check for the one stray comment that references the fart you left behind you recently. You pounce on this. Suddenly you are now being oppressed. Your haters are threatening your family. You scream outrage. Your 10% alabaru fans jump out to sing for their supper. They tear that straggler ten new holes.

You declare your Facebook page an autocracy. No demonstration of craze allowed. All dissenting voices will be blocked.

Everyone leaves you except the almajiri who drop begging bowls in your comments section per second:

“Daddy Yo, Mummy wa, remember us in your kingdom oh LOL!”

You seethe but swallow the rage. This is not your best life. You once thought yourself a big deal and actually had discussions with peers.

You continue to dog whistle through the final throes of your naked emperor disgrace. No one picks the bait.

You are now reduced to posting slay queen photos. You strip and divide yansh in some. You wear too many embellishments in others. You do endless photo ops with every passing fly and write copious odes to phantom friendships.

You protest that you are super happy. You even post whole sermons and hymns.

You seek Allah and embrace Jesus.

As usual, only the Vuvuzela FC attend your shalaye fests. They continue the hailing and affirmations of rank idiocy.

Finally, you accept that you have been cancelled by decent society.

This is the nadir of all that is remotely human. You couldn’t sink any lower, even if you tried.

You start to show your true colours.

At this point you realise that he that is lost need fear no loss. You throway shame, off cloth and kukuma support Tinubu.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02xcCQrjyyRT9HvVuq82xNpP5Mkizxq4sjJBxvuDDkZHJKRRey9Fb8M66QvVZ3FJeul&id=100001928738627

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related